SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Behavioral Health opened a center where adults experiencing emotional distress can go for a safe and calming environment.
In order to help reduce the pressure on local hospital emergency departments, Memorial Behavioral Health opened a Living Room.
The center is a safe space where people suffering a mental issues crisis can go. Staff there can help counsel and relay information to help the person who is struggling.
"We kind of offer that immediate help of, I understand what's going on, I will try my best to explain what's going on with you and I will point you in the best direction moving forward," explained Jacob Michael, Peer Recovery Specialist.
The Living Room provides emotional support, crisis intervention, safety planning, assistance in linking with the community resources, such as health care and food, and follow-up services delivered by behavioral health specialists.
"An emergency department is aimed at helping people with physical injuries," said Diana Knaebe, system administrator for behavioral health at Memorial Health System and president of Memorial Behavioral Health. "Mental health isn't the primary focus. It's also a very stressful environment. In many cases, people who go to an emergency room for help with a mental health crisis don't get the most appropriate type of care for their situation."
The Living Room will provide point-in-time, immediate care specifically for mental health issues for individuals who are not needing a more intensive and restrictive environment.
The center is located at 710 N. Eighth St. in Springfield and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The entrance is at Eighth and Miller streets. There is no cost and no appointment needed.
In November 2020, Memorial Behavioral Health launched a mental health crisis clinic at the same location to help people dealing with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In March 2020, Memorial Behavioral Health launched a free emotional support hotline to the public. The number is 217-588-5509. The hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
