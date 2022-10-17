(WAND) - New t-shirts launching Monday at the Chambana Proud store are asking people to take sides. Is it Champaign-Urbana or Urbana-Champaign?
“We get this question at least once a week,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement for Visit Champaign County.“There seems to be a divide based on whom you ask, so we thought a t-shirt might serve as an informal poll on what the community thinks.”
The t-shirts, designed by local artist Ralph Roether, look almost exactly the same, but one says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign”.
As part of the campaign, Mayors Deborah Frank Feinen (Champaign) and Diane Marlin (Urbana) will compete for a trophy based on t-shirt sales through the end of the year.
T.J. Blakeman, local historian and President of the Champaign County History Museum will share a history of the naming of the two cities. A portion of the proceeds from t-shirt sales will go back to the museum.
“We’re looking at this as a friendly competition and a way to bolster community pride,” shares Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation. “This idea came about over the summer while hosting a New to CU Mixer with new community residents. There’s always a general curiosity from newcomers about the name and history, so Terri and I thought we’d turn this into a fun competition that allows community members to weigh in, raises funds for an important organization, and, most importantly, highlights our spirit of collaboration.”
“We’re fortunate to be in a community where both cities work side-by-side and generate pride – no matter what side of Wright Street you’re on,” said Reifsteck.
The tees are available at Visit Champaign County, located at 17 E. Taylor Street in downtown Champaign, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday. Tees can also be purchased online at www.chambanaproud.com for local pickup (at Visit Champaign County) or shipping.
