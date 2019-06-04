CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The budget for Unit 4 referendum work is now $31.4 higher than projected in 2016.
The voter-approved referendum project is $239.8 million and expected to rise again.
The News Gazette reports the $239.8 million number is an update from the original projected total of $208.4 million in 2016. It includes overages from Edison Middle School, Central High School, and Centennial.
More money could be needed for International Prep's aging building.
The district is still working on how to finance overages and looking into what options are available.