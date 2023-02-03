DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind.
But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print.
"We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't actually have to set foot in the library to check things out,” said Alissa Henkel, Head of Programming at the Decatur Public Library.
The library can serve as a hub for technology, offering spaces to do virtual job interviews, internet hot spot rentals and computers with corrals.
"There are computer stations that have a little play area so that toddlers can't get away. They also can't get on other computers and get in trouble. But you can set them down and they can play with their own toys,” said Henkel.
It’s a place to learn and grow.
"We've been doing a lot with programming recently, we've had a lot of shutdowns because of the pandemic. But people seem to be much more comfortable coming on-site. We've been having programs with an excess of 100 people, which is very good,” Henkel said.
This month they're launching a seed station, where you can take home seeds to grow on your own.
"There will be anything from vegetables to flowers but we're also doing it with programming so it's possible to come learn how to start a garden from a seedling, because it's not that easy.”
Big changes are coming to the look of the library including more accessible shelves, new carpeting and furniture.
“Very soon the library will look a little different, maybe a lot different because it hasn’t had a makeover in 20 years,” said Henkel.
Next week the library is sending out a community survey. They ask that you provide feedback if you receive one in your mailbox.
