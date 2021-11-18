CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A children's book authored by a Carle Health employee hopes to help kids understand the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nicole Peterson, a physician assistant at Carle Foundation Hospital's emergency department, wrote "Francine and the Vaccine" to spread a positive message.
"To have pictures that they can see how this works and see how they can make an impact in the fight against COVID is really empowering to them," said Peterson. "I wanted to be able to make them feel like they can make an impact."
Peterson said her goal was to deal with the vaccination subject in a way that was fun for kids to listen to and for parents to read.
The book can currently be found online.
