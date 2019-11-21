TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new clinic offering primary and behavioral health care services has opened in Taylorville.
Any open house is being held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 303 E. Bidwell St. from 4 to 6 p.m.
The clinic opened for business last month. It is shared by Memorial Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Memorial Health System, and the SIU Center for Family Medicine-Taylorville.
The open house will include tours of the clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The SIU Center for Family Medicine-Taylorville provides primary care for all ages as well as women's health and behavioral health services. Memorial Behavioral Health will provide crisis intervention, mental health assessments, community-based recovery services, therapy and integrated behavioral health.
For more information, call (217) 824-1134.