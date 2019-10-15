TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Behavioral Health and SIU Medicine are partnering together to open a clinic integrating primary care and mental health services.
The new clinic opened for business Tuesday at 303 Bidwell St. in Taylorville.
The building was previously occupied by Taylorville Memorial Hospital's finance and billing staff.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The SIU Center for Family Medicine-Taylorville will provide primary care for all ages as well as women's health and behavioral health services.
"We are excited to continue to serve the residents of Taylorville and the surrounding communities in our new location," said Dr. Janet Albers, chair of the department of family and community medicine at SIU Medicine.
For more information, call 217-824-1134.