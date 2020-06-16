MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A new grocery store is opening in Mt. Pulaski.
The Market on the Hill is a community-owned grocery store that will open for business Monday, June 22 at the corner of S. Lafayette St. on the town square.
A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, June 26.
All shoppers will get 20 percent off fresh fruit and vegetables through September to help serve Logan County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store is owned by 125 residents of Logan County.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The store is open to all. It will feature a deli counter, pantry items, fresh and produce sourced from surrounding farms.
Shoppers will see produce from Hilltop Community Gardens in Mt. Pulaski, honey from Sasse's apiaries in Chestnut, and beef from Tyson's Farm in Chestnut.
