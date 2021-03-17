SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer accused of sexual assault while on duty is facing new charges.
Taylor Staff, 26, was arrested in early 2021 following a thorough investigation from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone. Springfield police requested an investigation from ISP following a criminal allegation involving the alleged on-duty conduct by Staff.
Authorities said the alleged crimes happened between January 2020 and July 2020 and involved three separate victim. Staff is accused of having inappropriate contact with these victims.
Those charges accuse Staff of demanding sex for bringing a domestic battery victim to her home. He's also accused of putting his hands down the pants of another victim and touching her genitals.
Staff is charged in another case with returning to the scene of a domestic battery without being called and propositioning a victim to expose herself to him.
He was originally charged with three counts of official misconduct, one charge of criminal sexual assault and two counts of custodial sexual misconduct. He was held at the Sangamon County Jail and released after posting bond.
Police said new charges against Staff are unrelated to the first arrest. They include two counts of official misconduct (Class 3 felony), one count of residential burglary (Class 1 felony) and one count of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony).
Staff was again arrested. He is held at the Sangamon County Jail with bail set at $500,000 (10% to apply).
This is an active and ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with additional information should call ISP Zone 4 at (217)782-4750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.