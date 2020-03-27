CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) The Champaign County Emergency Operations Center announced one new case of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 11. The newest case is a woman in her 50s.
Health officials say they have community transmission, meaning the virus is circulating amount the local community and infecting people who are not sure how they were infected.
On Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital will begin testing on-site for COVID-19. Testing is still limited at the guidance of state health officials.