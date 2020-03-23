SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There is one new case of the coronavirus in Sangamon County, according to a joint press release from health officials.
There are now five cases, including one death. None of the active cases are being hospitalized.
Memorial Medical Center said they have 11 people under investigation for COVID-19. HSHS St. John's Hospital has six people under investigation.
The county has had 44 negative tests. They've performed a total of 51 tests.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has a phone line now dedicated to answering questions. County health personnel will answer calls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. After that people are encouraged to call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931.