SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Health Department announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
In addition to Sangamon and Champaign, Clinton, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties are the now reporting cases. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.
In a statement from Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, he says it was brought to his attention last night that an alderperson was in contact with someone that was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, he was informed that more alderpeople were also in contact with the same individual and they are all self-quarantining.
“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”
Currently there are 93 reported cases in 13 counties. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that don't have a clear link to travel or another known case are rising.
IDPH is urging people to stay home a much as possible. They urge Illinoisans to stay home when sick, limit time out in the community and avoid public transportation if all possible.