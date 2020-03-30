CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) The Champaign County Emergency Operations Center announced ten new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 21.
Health officials say they have community transmission, meaning the virus is circulating amount the local community and infecting people who are not sure how they were infected.
On Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital began testing on-site for COVID-19. Testing is still limited at the guidance of state health officials.