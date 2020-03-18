ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday there are 128 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across Illinois.
That brings the new state total to 288. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91.
Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Kendall and Madison counties.
The first COVID-19 related death reported in the state of Illinois was announced Tuesday. Governor JB Pritzker announced the patient was a Chicago woman in her 60s who had an underlying condition and lived in a nursing home. She had close contact with someone else with the virus. She was diagnosed earlier this month.
There are now 288 total confirmed cases in 17 counties in Illinois. That number is up from 160 cases reported as of Tuesday. Sangamon County has reported four cases. Champaign County has reported one case, and Cumberland County has reported one case.
Illinois health officials said they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow as more patients are able to be tested. There are some 1,500 possible cases in the state currently being investigated.
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago, and Woodford.
There are cases in all 50 states.
A Tuesday night joint statement from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Memorial Health System, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield Clinic and SIU Medicine laid out places where inpatients are being investigated. Memorial has eight inpatients in its system, while St. John's also has eight.
The five organizations said there are a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases between them Tuesday night. Two of those are Sangamon County residents.
Pritzker announced Tuesday there were 22 positive cases at a nursing home in DuPage County that included 18 residents and four staff members.
Wednesday, an additional 20 people at that long-term care facility tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).
To assist in the state's response to COVID-19, Governor Pritzker is activating members of the Illinois National Guard. In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the Illinois National Guard said, "Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 60 Illinois National Guard service members to assist with COVID-19 response. These include 43 Airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from both Army National Guard and Air National Guard units from across the state, including medical planners. The activation is to assist with anticipated need for logistical support and medical staffing."
Earlier Tuesday, Pritzker called the response by the federal government an "incredible failure." He said he had previously requested, and is now demanding, more tests be made available to the state.
"The federal government is monopolizing supplies and not providing them to the states. They set deadlines, and they blew through them," Pritzker said.
Tuesday marked the first day of the K-12 school closures in Illinois. It was also the first day bars and restaurants were required to close. Drive-thrus, delivery, and curbside orders are still allowed.
Officials stressed the importance of everyone staying home, including those children and teens who are out of school. They said this time frame should not be used to schedule play dates or gatherings with friends.
Gov. Pritzker said price gouging of delivery fees or anything else will not be tolerated.
Governor JB Pritzker mandated the cancellation of all gatherings of over 50 people Monday. Tuesday, Pritzker said that included gyms, religious gatherings, theaters, places like bowling alleys and public venues.
Pritzker said he was asked to reschedule Tuesday's Primary Election, but that is not within his authority to do so. He stressed the importance of continuing the election process. Ohio was also scheduled to hold its Primary Election Tuesday, but decided to delay it.
Most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, but people including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk. However, cases reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
People are being asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation.
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
