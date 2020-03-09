ILLINOIS (WAND) - Four new Illinois coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were announced Monday afternoon, bringing the state total to 11.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced a disaster proclamation in a press conference held at 3:30 p.m. Monday with state and Chicago-area officials. Illinois joins multiple other states who have made disaster proclamation announcements.
The state expects for federal dollars to come from the proclamation announcement. Pritzker said he believes the state can reduce red tape across the Illinois government by taking this step.
Two of the four new cases involve a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s. Both are family members of the state's sixth case - a woman who got the virus while on a cruise. She is a Chicago high school employee, and health officials said the other women are not affiliated with the school in any way.
The third case is a woman from California who traveled to Illinois, and the fourth is a woman in her 70s who returned earlier in March from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19 cases.
All four newly-diagnosed people in Illinois are in good condition, officials said.
"We said all along that we expected more positive cases, so I do want to be clear that this news is not surprising," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commission Allison Arwady. "In fact, in many ways, it is an example of the public health system working as it should. We were able to quickly identify these new cases and act on the information by ensuring that these individuals received the medical care that they need and were properly isolated to prevent further possible spread of the virus."
There are over 24 deaths and 500 total cases in the United States as of Monday.
Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale have labs that can test for COVID-19, Pritzker added. Illinoisans have access to a coronavirus hotline for COVID-19, "to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case".
It can be reached at 1-800-889-3931.