ILLINOIS (WAND) - A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
The announcement came in a Monday afternoon press release, when officials said Peoria and Will counties now have coronavirus cases. Other counties with positive cases include Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.
Illinois has seen the number of cases steadily rise, with 93 cases in 13 counties reported on Sunday. The state now has a total of 105 cases.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Pritzker has mandated the cancellation of all gatherings of over 50 people.
“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”
IDPH leaders said information so far suggests most illness from COVID-19 is mild, but certain demographics of people are at serious risk. Cases reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
"Older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness," the release said. "It is crucial that we limit contact with older people and those with certain health conditions."
People are asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation. IDPH leaders said these steps can prevent exhausting health care resources and ensure less people become sick "at any given time".
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
Click here to learn more about how people, their school, workplace and community can prepare for COVID-19.