CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will soon host COVID-19 bivalent vaccination clinics beginning the week of September 12.
As of September 1, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.
According to the CDC the updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.
Clinics will be held Monday through Thursday with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available.
Due to limited vaccines, the CUPHD will begin with the most vulnerable populations and limit the first week(s) to Champaign County residents age 65 and older.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District – 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign
- Beginning September 12, 2022
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Appointments will be required due to limited availability of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine
- To sign up, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-bivalent
- If you cannot sign up through the link, please call (217) 531-4934 for assistance
For additional booster appointment information:
- Any updates to vaccine distribution from OSF HealthCare will be posted here: https://www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/vaccine/
- Carle Health will begin scheduling bivalent booster appointments in the coming days, find more information about how to schedule here: https://carle.org/Home/COVID-19-Resources/COVID-19-Booster-Information
- Christie Clinic recommends patients utilize community vaccine clinics or visit vaccines.gov for local availability
- Additional information will be posted on CUPHD’s website as it becomes available: https://www.c-uphd.org/champaign-urbana-illinois-coronavirus-information.html
Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0901-covid-19-booster.html.
