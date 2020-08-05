SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There is a new location for you to get a COVID-19 test in Springfield.
The Illinois Department of Public Health opened a new testing site at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
It will be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no word on exactly how long the site will remain open, but officials said it will be available at least through the end of August.
A person does not need to have symptoms or have been in contact with someone with the disease to be screened.
Children can also be screened at this test site.
