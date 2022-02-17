DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – After the murder of a Bradley police sergeant and the shooting of another in December, new crime bills are being introduced by State Rep. Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee) to stiffen some penalties.
Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed in an ambush attack at a Comfort Inn on Dec. 30 while officer Tyler Butler, 27, was critically wounded. A suspect in the case, according to Haas, has more than 20 convictions and more than 40 charges in the past 7 years.
One measure seeks to change another bill that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. As it currently stands prosecutors would have 90 days to take a case to trial or a defendant would have to be released. Haas seeks to have the number of days extended to 120.
“That means if someone commits a murder in your community, if they commit a terrorist act in your community under the Safe-T Reform Act they’re going to be released after 90 days if they’re not able to be taken to trial,” said Kankakee States Attorney Jim Rowe. Rowe says State Police DNA analysis in cases sometimes can’t be completed in 90 days.
Another bill would increase penalties for attempting to strangle a person in a domestic violence situation. The penalty to be similar to penalties for attempted murder.
