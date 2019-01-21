DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Community leaders Monday announced a Blue Ribbon Commission to address violence.
Commission members will study safety concerns and make recommendations for areas of home, school and community, explained Dr. Jeanelle Norman of the NAACP Decatur Chapter.
“We do not want this to be a shelf plan,” Norman said. “It will happen, and it will happen because the people here today will be committed to making this happen. We need to make sure that people in our community are committed to making this a better community. It can’t be the effort of just one group, one person.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged recent police data showing decreases in crime in the city but called for further action.
“One murder is one too many,” Moore Wolfe said. “One rape, one assault, one stabbing, one shooting: one is too many.”
Police Chief Jim Getz echoed those remarks.
“Yeah, crime is down, but we have more work to do in 2019, because we want to lower it every year and start setting examples for other cities,” Getz said. “With this committee, I see things being put on paper, ideas, how we can solve things, but the most important thing is action after that,”
