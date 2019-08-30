DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new Deputy City Manager for the City of Decatur has been hired.
City Manager Scot Wrighton announced Jon Kindseth will start the duties on Monday, Sept. 30.
Kindseth has spent more than a decade working in Illinois local government management and has a master's degree in urban public administration from Northern Illinois University.
He is currently the village administrator in Beach Park, Illinois.
He has a background in construction.
"Jon will be a valuable addition to the city's management team," Wrighton said. "His talents and skill sets will compliment those of our current Decatur department heads, and I am confident he will make a great contribution to the future of the city."