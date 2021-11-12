DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two down, one to go. Decatur has now completed construction on two of three new firehouses.
In recent years the Decatur City Council approved renovations or replacement of the cities seven fire stations. Stations 3, 5 and 7 were on the replacement list.
In 2020 station five was completed. Station 3 was officially dedicated on Thursday. Station Seven is scheduled for completion in 2022.
The council allocated $8.8 million for the projects paid for through a bond issue. City manager Scot Wrighton says the projects are coming in fairly close to budget.
Firefighters have now moved into the new station 3 which is located at Fairview Plaza. It is about one block away from the old station which was built in the 1920s.
Work has just started at the corner of Chestnut and Route-36 in Decatur near the airport for a new Station 7.
