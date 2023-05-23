DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — New details have been released in connection to an Oakley man who was found dead on May 17.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Oakley Rd. in rural Oakley for a report of an injured person down on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found 33-year-old Michael B. Cox dead on the sidewalk in front of his home.
According to the sworn statement of a Macon County Sheriff's Deputy, Cox had an abrasion on his knee and dirt on the backs of his hands, as if he had been in a physical fight. Directly beside Cox was a boulder weighing approximately 80 pounds that had obviously been pulled from the landscaping. The boulder had blood on it and those on scene believed it to have been used to crush Cox's head.
Two children inside of the residence witnessed the fight between Cox and an unknown man before discovering his body. One of the children used his phone to call for help. An interview with the child at the Child 1st Center yielded information that was used to identify suspect, Scott M. Walston, 32.
During an investigation, it was found that on the evening of the attack, May 17, Walston arrived at St. Mary's hospital where he stated that he was injured and possibly sexually assaulted by an unknown person/s while fishing alone. Decatur Police documented Walston's injuries, which were consistent with him having been in a fight.
On May 19, detectives arrived at the Danville VA where Walston had checked himself in for mental health concerns. The detectives interviewed him under Miranda and he admitted to killing Cox. Walston said that he met Cox one time and had recently seen him at a store, but didn't speak with him.
Walston also reported hearing voices that told him to challenge Cox.
On the night of the attack, Walston said he arrived at Cox's house with a gun, but placed it on a recycling bin before approaching the house and knocking. Detectives found a Glock 17 handgun during the initial search of the scene. During the interview, detectives asked Walston why he left the gun and Walston said that the voices told him to approach the house
Walston said that Cox answered the door and he threw a small rock at Cox. At this point, they began to fight. Walston said he began squeezing Cox with both hands while on top of him. He stated that while Cox was on the ground, he picked up a big rock and dropped it on Cox's head. Walston said he saw blood and then left the scene in his white van. After driving away, he found a river and jumped in to clean himself.
According to the sworn statement, Walston showed no remorse and spoke in a matter of fact way about the incident.
This is a developing story and WAND News will continue to follow.
