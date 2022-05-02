DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The return of Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater events promises plenty of different acts, organizers said.
Final preparations are beginning as the facility's season gets closer in May. Everything from country to rap and comedy will be featured.
"It's easily our biggest season yet," one organizer said. "We try to diversify the lineup as much as possible. In years' past, people would say hey, where's the rock music at? Well this year, (there's) no shortage of rock music. We've got a couple of country shows like usual. We've got multiple things though - some pop music, some hip-hop, some R&B - a little bit of everything."
The first two planned events include Moonlight Yoga on May 16, followed by Here Come the Mummies on May 20.
Click here for more information about the amphitheater's offerings.
