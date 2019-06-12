SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new director has been named for the Illinois State Museum.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko is the new museum director.
The appointment comes after a nationwide search by a special committee of the State Museum Board.
“We’re extremely excited to have Cinnamon on board as the new director of the Illinois State Museum,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “She brings with her a wealth of experience, knowledge and energy and we can’t wait for her to take the reins of the Illinois State Museum.”
Catlin-Legutko was previously the president and CEO of the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Catlin-Legutko has served on the Board of the American Association for State and Local History and currently serves on the American Alliance of Museums Board of Directors.
“We are very pleased to have Ms. Catlin-Legutko lead the Museum as we strive toward greater inclusiveness and expand our service to Illinois citizens and beyond,” said Dr. Lorin Nevling, chairman, Illinois State Museum Board. “We will celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2027 and much remains to be done prior to that time. The Board of the Museum is eager to work with Director Catlin-Legutko to assure a brilliant future for the museum.”
The Illinois State Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Museum is located at 502 South Spring Street in Springfield on the Capitol Complex.
Admission is $5 for adults ages 19-64 and is free for youth, seniors, and veterans.