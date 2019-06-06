DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new Director of the School of Education at Millikin University has been named.
Dr. Pamela Barnes will take over the position starting Aug. 1.
Dr. Barnes comes from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. She taught both undergraduate and graduate teacher preparation programs.
"I am thrilled to have Dr. Pamela Barnes joining Millikin University as the new director of the School of Education," said Dr. Deborah Slayton, dean of the College of Professional Studies at Millikin. "Dr. Barnes' interactions with students and faculty colleagues demonstrate that she is knowledgeable, collaborative and goal-directed. Pamela is enthusiastic about the successful initiatives ongoing in the School of Education and very excited about the opportunity to launch a new graduate program in education at Millikin University in the very near future."
Dr. Barnes also served for two years as the institutional researcher at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois and was on the faculty of Southeast Missouri State University.
She is a former elementary school teacher and principal and holds an Illinois Superintendent certificate.
Dr. Barnes was also named President-Elect for the Illinois Association of Teacher Educators.
"We are all deeply appreciative of the outstanding work Dr. Christie Magoulias has done as Director of the School of Education at Millikin, but look forward to working closely with Dr. Barnes as her successor in that role," said Millikin Provost Dr. Jeff Aper. "Dr. Barnes brings a wealth of educational experience and accomplishment that will complement and enhance our substantial strengths in Teacher Education. To top it off, she will be another strong advocate for Performance Learning, which is the hallmark of our approach to student learning and development."