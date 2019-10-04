(WAND) - Disney and Target are rolling out a store-within-a-store at more than two dozen Targets nationwide.
The new items will be in store starting Friday. Target plans to add 40 more stores by October 2020. If your store isn't on the list yet, you can shop online too.
Disney will feature more than 450 items at Target, including toys, games, apparel and accessories. Over 100 products will be available that we once only available at Disney retail locations.
Friday also marked the official sale launch of "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" merchandise.