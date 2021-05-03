DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools have officially sworn in four new school board members.
Following a sine die meeting held Monday evening to finalize the terms of the last school board, the new members took their seats. They include Al Scheider, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Wayne Dion and Alana Giselle Banks.
Banks is the first Black, transgender woman to serve on a U.S. public school board.
Don Oaks has been named the school board president. As he was the only person nominated, no vote was required. Oaks is a tenured board member.
Andrew Taylor was named board vice president. The board named Dr. Todd Covault as treasurer.
The new board secretary is Melissa Bradford. She was the only person nominated.
