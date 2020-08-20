DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is open in Decatur.
The site is in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot at 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
The site will be open Thursday, Aug. 20 through Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary, and testing is free.
Wearing a mask is required.
You must have a valid phone number to receive test results.
Testing will be done by nasal swab.
Results may take up to a week to come back.
People with or without symptoms can be tested at the site.
Testing will be performed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.