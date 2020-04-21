Coronavirus

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new drive-thru testing site will opened in Danville, according to Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness. 

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing will open in Danville on Friday. The testing site will be at Vermilion Area Community Health Center located at 614 N. Gilbert St. 

At this location the testing will be by appointment only. 

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call 877-692-8686 to find out if you need a COVID-19 test or refer to the Symptoms Checker.

After the test patients will get a phone call with their test results. 