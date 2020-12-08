CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Small businesses in the City of Champaign can now apply for a new Economic Support Grant Program.
The city is trying to reimburse businesses that have financial struggles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Champaign is awarding grant reimbursements of up to $5,000 for qualifying expenses that businesses have incurred between Mar. 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
The new program will follow a point system prioritizing businesses that have been impacted most.
Hospitality businesses (including food and beverage, lodging, and event venues) will receive 5 points, retail or service businesses (including clothing, grocery, salons, fitness, and medical) will receive 4 points, and office or industrial businesses (including insurance, law, warehouse, and distribution) will receive 3 points.
Additionally, businesses that can document they were closed with zero revenue for 31 or more days will receive an additional 2 points.
Those closed with zero revenue for less than 31 days will receive one additional point.
Qualifying grant applicants with the highest scores will be processed first, and payments will follow the same ranking.
A total of $800,000 in City grant funds are available to qualifying businesses in Champaign.
Applications are being accepted through 11:59 pm on Dec. 30, and payments will be processed to the highest-ranked applicants starting in early January.
Fill out an application by visiting champaignil.gov/CUREGrant.
