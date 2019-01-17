EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A newly finished police station will double the space Effingham police and telecommunicators have to operate.
A grand opening for the facility will be held Feb. 14.
Effingham 911 Telecommunication Center moved into the basement of City Hall when the old building was torn down in Aprial 2017.
The Effingham Daily News reports those employees and the Effingham Police Department will be relocated into the new facility next door to City Hall.
Police department employees have been in a temporary office on the west side of City Hall.
The new facility will have a more inviting lobby for the public and space for training, processing, and storing evidence for the police department.
The Effingham Police Department hopes to become accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
The new facility will have better security, including a bullet-proof glass wall inside the lobby to protect staff.
There are also two sally port garages for squad cars to pull into for security and to prevent escapes.
Public open houses are scheduled this week, with the first being guided tours for business community leaders from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The second open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for all community members.
The grand opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.