New Efforts underway to end violence in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tackling violence in the community is never easy, but efforts are underway through Stop the Violence Project in hopes of bringing more peaceful days ahead.
The purpose of Stop the Violence Project Memorial Festival is in honor of all who have passed away due to gun violence. For the first time,
dozens of family members came together to remember the good, bad and better days ahead.
The goal of the festival is to provide a platform for people to share their stories, communicate with one another and get to know each other in hopes of finding a solution to end the violence.
23 families were honored Saturday.
"We want our sons and daughter to put down the guns and we want them to stop killing one another."
One way the community is putting efforts into ending the violence is through socializing and encouragement.
"You can do better than settling to gun violence. Stay in school, get your education so you can go to college. Explore the world, travel
and see things you've never seen before.
This is a time in which people need to open their hearts and listen to the many cries who need answers and justice for
their families.
"Even if one person listens and puts a gun down...that's one less person that's going to shoot somebody," said Jera Gentry.
Stop the Violence is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 423-8477 and us reminding all that the number is anonymous.
Lastly, Stop the Violence Project is in need of additional volunteers and financial support to continue to impact positivity
among the community, create change and help the future generation.
For more information contact the coordinator, Apostle Jessie R. Bates at 217-620-2288 and for more information or
to donate visit www.stoptheviolenceproject.net