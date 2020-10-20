DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur Mayor and City Council approved a new electric supply agreement with Homefield Energy for all residential and small commercial electrical accounts in Decatur.
The rate of 4.525 cents Kwh was secured. The current Ameren rate is 5.34 cents Kwh.
This will mean a nearly 20 percent savings for residents and small businesses on their electric supply.
Ameren customers in Decatur will get a letter from Homefield in the next couple of weeks indicating the new contract pricing and allowing customers the option to opt out.
The City said it recommends residents and businesses do not opt out so they can take advantage of the roughly $161 dollar savings on their power bills over the next 12 months.
