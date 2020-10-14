(WAND) - A new email service will allow Illinoisans access to information on reinstating driving privileges, obtaining driving relief, and scheduling administrative hearings.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced the new email service on Wednesday.
“We are providing this service to accommodate the public and help them obtain administrative hearing services and avoid lines at Driver Services facilities,” said Secretary White.
Those with any driver’s license suspension or revocation or any other loss of driving privileges will now be able to send their questions to adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
“We are maintaining the same high standards for reinstating driving privileges. This is an example of using technology to allow people to access services from home. People will no longer need to go to a facility to see an informal hearing officer for this type of information, meaning fewer people in facilities and shorter lines for those who require a facility visit.”
Once the office receives an email, a response will be sent within three days. For more information on the service, please visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
