SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Public Market Inc. will be a three-story entertainment center in downtown Springfield.
A partner of the project, Tyler Smith, saID this is new concept the city is extremely excited about.
"There's nothing quite like it here, in downtown Springfield," Smith said. "It's exciting to bring something new down here and not a rehash of an old idea."
Although COVID-19 has created hurdles for Springfield businesses, Smith said it has also opened the doors for places like Public Market.
"COVID has brought a lot of change to our society and with change, comes hardship but with that, comes opportunity," Smith said. "We were already seeing kind of a generational shift downtown, as people who have established businesses are retiring and hanging up. Now is the time for our generation to move in and do some cool things."
Adams Fourth Holdings LLC. purchased the old bank on Adams Street to house Public Market. Project Manager David Lee said the building has sat vacant for nearly 30 years, but it will soon be transformed into the entertainment complex.
"We're going to have a food hall on the first and second floor," Lee said. "The rooftop bar on the third floor, the biergarten out back and different space through out that can be rented for events as well."
The center's first and second floor will be set up food-court style with four to seven permanent food vendors.
"It could be someone who's running a food truck now," Lee said. "Somebody that's been at the farmers market for years, who wants to make that jump into their first physical space, or it could be an existing chief that wants to test out a new concept."
According to Lee, the rooftop bar was a concept aimed at drawing in a younger crowd.
"We've done a lot of focus groups for how to attract and retain young professionals, (and) one that was always missing was a rooftop space," Lee said.
Smith, who was born and raised in the capitol city, said he is excited to be a part of this new project.
"Growing up here, there's sometimes pessimistic attitudes around the city, and we're just trying to reshape that and create an environment around Springfield that's something to be proud of and excited about," Smith said.
According to Smith, projects like this will help revitalize the downtown area.
"We're close to St. Louis. We're close to Chicago, and I think we lose people on the weekends, because they want to go do things," Smith said. "It's important to have stuff like this here, in town, so people stay here and spend their dollars locally."
Construction is set to start on Public Market soon. Lee said organizers hope to have the project completed by the summer of 2021.
