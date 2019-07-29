SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new exhibit will open at the Springfield Park District's Henson Robinson Zoo.
The public is invited to welcome the new Red-Billed Hornbills on Thursday for a special grand opening at 9 a.m.
The new Red-Billed Hornbills are Kim and Sara and come from Seaworld in Orlando, Florida. The birds are part of the Species Survival Plan and they are part of a high priority breed.
The breeding process will begin this spring at the zoo.
"We are excited to add this amazing species to our collection. I think guests will love the chirping & barking noises these birds make. They are very charismatic & will make a great addition to the zoo," General Curator Jeff Mitchell proclaimed.
The Springfield Park District was able to avoid expensive installation costs by using the skills of in-house staff and were able to partner with Langheim Concrete and Brad Stone to save taxpayers over $10,000.
The zoo plans to take the savings and put them toward additional improvements at the zoo.