New feed mill making progress

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Progress is underway at the soon to be New Feed Technology Center for the University of Illinois.
The new feed mill can be spotted on South Race Street between Curtis and Old Church Road.
"If you remember what June was like, it rained a lot, so they kind of fell behind a week or two," said Rodney Johnson, professor and head of the Department of Animal Sciences.
He said he is happy that the old feed mill is finally being replaced.
"It's a 92-year-old functioning feed mill. It's old and outdated and not (helpful) to conducting academic programs," said Johnson.
Now that they are all caught up with the $20 million project, the new facility is expected to deliver 8,000 tons of specialized research diets for each year.
"This is not a commercially-scaled feed mill. It's really designed to sooth our research purposes. It's a smaller scaled feed technology center that enables us to control and prepare diets for experimental purposes," said Johnson.
As of now, the university has contributed $6 million for the feed mill and the rest has come from private donors.
"In one year, we should be fully in this new technology center and have it up and running," said Johnson.
The feed mill is expected to be finished by the first or second week of October 2020.