WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - Fencing is being put up around the permitter of the Capitol grounds following a violent riot Wednesday where Trump supporters breeched the Capitol building.
Crews started erecting tall black fences just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Washington Post reported.
Capitol Police officers said the fencing was a precautionary measure after Wednesday’s protest turned riot.
Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said military personnel were erecting a seven-foot-tall “nonscalable” fence around the entire Capitol.
The fence will stay in place for at least 30 days.
