DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur firefighters have a new fire station with two more to come.
It’s part of a multi-year plan to renovate and replace the city's seven active fire stations. Four have been renovated.
Station 5 was dedicated Tuesday. Two others will be built. The next station slated for construction will replace Station 3, which opened in the 1920's and sits near the entrance of Fairview Park.
The new Station 3 will be constructed in the parking lot of Fairview Plaza.
Station 5 had a price tag of $2.6 million. The previous Station 5 at Bretwood Village will be put up for sale.