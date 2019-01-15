URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - New flashing signs are up and working along South Lincoln Ave. in Urbana.
The city said the signs run between Nevada St. and Pennsylvania Ave. and will be in use from 9 a.m. to just before 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Urbana officials said the signs will also only be used when University of Illinois is in session.
This is the second safety measure the city has taken on Lincoln for UI students and drivers.
The first was lowering the speed limit in the area from 30 miles per hour to 25.