TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank is bringing a new food rescue program, Donations Delivered, to Christian County.
This program uses volunteers who pick up donations from local restaurants, caterers, and bakeries and deliver the donations to local agencies.
Donations Delivered in Christian County was officially kicked off Tuesday, February 11 at the Taylorville Walmart.
The Foodbank got a $51,500 grant from the Walmart Foundation to develop this food rescue program.
After the event at Walmart, the Foodbank held an informational luncheon at Angelo's Pizza.
Testimonial videos from donors and volunteers were shown.