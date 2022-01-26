ILLINOIS (WAND)- Rural Communities can now apply for a grant to support fire and emergency medical services.
Senator Durbin is encouraging people to apply for the "Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs Act" otherwise known as the "Siren Act."
The money helps EMS agencies pay for training, recruiting, and equipment such as PPE and Naloxone.
The law has been around since 2018.
Rural agencies have until February 14, to apply for the "Siren Act" grants, to apply visit SAMHSA.org.
