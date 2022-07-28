DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report was released today. The GDP fell 0.9%. This is after a 1.6% decline last quarter.
Many people define a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP percentages. However, the National Bureau of Economic Research defines recession as "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months. "
GDP measures the economy and the production of goods and services. Many economists say using only GDP ignores key factors that better display economic health.
Assistant Professor Financial Economics at Millikin University, Michael Osei, says the main factor holding people back from saying its a recession is the low unemployment rate.
"The rise of unemployment is not going to be that huge to make this recession as severe as that which happened in 2008," said Osei. "Because on average, the unemployment rate in 2008, I think it hit a peak about 10%. Okay now you're somewhere around 3.6, you can say that there's a huge gap to go."
Osei also said that when people hear conversations about recessions they tend to react by tightening spending and reducing big purchases. This applies to appliance purchases, which many people put off when the economy begins to slow.
To prepare for these changing consumer habits, Dick Van Dyke Appliance World is shifting their inventory.
"WE are stocking more products in the middle and even in the lower end lines because of that," said Vice President of Dick Van Dyke Appliance World Bryan Horath.
Horath says he has seen more people make compromises on purchases, such as skipping some high-tech upgrades.
