MACON, Ill. (WAND) – The framework of a new gun bill worked out between Republicans and Democrats over the weekend is building steam in congress. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell both indicating they will support the bipartisan measure.
“Every provision in this agreement could save a life. For that reason, if for no other, I will be supporting it,” Durbin stated.
McConnell indicated he will support it if the final bill matches the framework that was agreed upon.
Gun Dealer Dan Cooley of The Bullet Trap in Macon tells WAND News there is little in the proposal that is new. Much of it is already in Illinois law.
His biggest concern is with a red flag provision. Cooley says it allows police or relatives to use a court order to take guns from an individual who may be mentally ill. Cooley feels it violates due process of individuals who may be proven later not to have a problem.
