TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — A new health resource will soon be opening in Douglas County.
DoCo Health Center will be a student-focused medical clinic that will offer physical and mental health services to all Douglas County student and their immediate household members.
The clinic, which will operate out of the Douglas County Health Department, will be open five days a week for virtual and in-person appointments.
Medicaid and many private insurances will be accepted in addition to a sliding fee scale for under and uninsured patients.
Clinic doors will open in February but a series of informational town hall meetings will take place throughout January to let the public learn about services and ask questions.
- Monday, Jan. 9 6-8 p.m. Camargo Township Library
- Wednesday, Jan. 11 6-8 p.m. Arcola School
- Wednesday, Jan. 18 6-8 p.m. ALAH High School
- Wednesday, Jan. 25 6-8 p.m. Shiloh School
