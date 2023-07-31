(WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker gathered state healthcare and policy leaders to announce new initiatives that expand access to reproductive healthcare. The Governor says this is especially important after a year of the overturn of the Roe v. Wade case.
"In the 13 months since the Supreme Court made the retrograde and destructive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 14 states have outright banned abortion, stripping Americans of their rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and freedom," said Pritzker.
One of these new initiative creates a nurse-staffed hotline for specific patients seeking medical care. This is called the Complex Abortion Regional Line for Access, shortened to CARLA.
"This is a new hotline staffed by experienced nurse navigators that will provide navigation for pregnant individuals with complex medical needs, who may face barriers accessing abortion care," said Theresa Eagleson, the Director of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. "This new statewide service will provide complex medical intake and streamlined access to financial support for clinical care, as well as support for things like transportation, lodging, and childcare."
Healthcare providers said most abortion clinics will turn away women with certain medical conditions, which means they have to call several out of state hospitals and pay for travel and out-of-network services. People who call CARLA will be connected to services that can help them schedule abortions, and pay for them.
"Abortion is medically just like any other type of health care, sometimes requiring complex medical triage and coordination," said Dr. Jonah Fleisher, an OBGYN. "Politics, however, have siloed, stigmatized and restricted abortion so much that we need CARLA to help patients get past these extra barriers quickly and safely."
Another new initiative provides comprehensive coverage for family planning services for people who aren't eligible for Medicaid because of the income threshold.
"Eligible individuals can receive a range of services through these programs, including all FDA approved methods of contraception, permanent birth control, such as vasectomy, family planning, counseling, fertility counseling, as well as cancer screenings, vaccines for reproductive health and transportation to family planning visits," said Eagleson.
