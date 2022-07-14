Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Two golfers. Three new hearts. Clay Yates and Erick Compton have both undergone heart transplants. Erik has done it twice.
Yates, a Springfield real estate agent, had the opportunity to make the ceremonial first drive of the Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek County Club in Springfield. Compton is competing in the Korn Ferry Tournament, a PGA developmental tour, all week at Panther Creek.
Yates received a new heart in August 2019 at the age of 31. He is active, plays golf and gets regular medical care at Memorial each month.
Compton had his first heart transplant at age 12. Seventeen years later he had a heart attack and needed a second heart. Both have been advocates for organ donation.
