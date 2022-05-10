PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A bill creating a program to help police respond to mental health-related crises has been signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker.
The measure, House Bill 4736, creates and funds what will be called the Co-Responders Pilot Program. Through it, police officers are authorized to bring social workers and mental health professionals with them on calls to figure out of a person is going through a mental health crisis. Law enforcement and social workers can decide if the person's needs and behaviors can be helped with a mental health facility or other supports.
The programs will be funded through $10 million allocated in the governor's Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Initial programs are expected to launch in Peoria, Springfield, East St. Louis and Waukegan in the next six months.
“We know that building a safer Illinois means approaching crime from every possible angle,” said Pritzker. “This program combines the necessary skills of police with the specialized training of social workers and mental health professionals to address the root causes of crime compassionately and safely. This is supported by data and by what law enforcement officers on the ground are telling us about the incidents they’re addressing.”
The new law also mandates trauma-informed training for homicide investigators, authorizes funding for the Violent Crime Witness Protection Act (previously called the Gang Crime Witness Protection Act), and sets up a grant program to create tip hotlines or other victim and witness resources. Through these actions, the state hopes to address victims' rights and public safety holistically.
In addition to HB 4736, the governor signed two other bills into law as part of his administration's approach to addressing public safety and the rights of victims.
- HB3863, a bill addressing the strain put on first responders and the difficulties associated with attracting and retaining officer. This fund recognizes the challenges and stresses presented by a career in law enforcement and offers retention incentives and recruiting funds to preserve force numbers.
- HB 2985, which authorizes the creation of a fund to directly pay funeral expenses of children murdered due to gun violence. Previously, families had to pay for these expenses upfront and then apply for reimbursement, placing a financial burden on those most in need of support during a time of tragedy.
