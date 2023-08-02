SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County will soon have a volunteer rescue squad to help law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders.
A bill signed into law Friday will allow the Sangamon County Board to form, manage, fund, and operate the rescue squad.
Volunteers will be able to help locate missing people and drowning victims, support in fighting fires, and extricate people from unsafe conditions. The Sangamon County Board will be responsible for providing benefits for volunteers who suffer from disease, injuries, or death in the line of duty.
"This will be housed entirely within Sangamon County," said Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove). "There would be no additional tax levy and no additional changes to PTELL (property tax extension limitation law) that would change their tax levy authorization. This would come entirely out of the existing Sangamon County budget."
The rescue squad proposal was a bipartisan initiative from Senators Steve McClure (R-Springfield) and Doris Turner (D-Springfield) along with Representatives Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) and Wayne Rosenthal (R-Morrisonville).
Didech included their bill language in a completely separate proposal regarding community mental health services to ensure their plan could be approved before the spring session ended.
House Bill 475 gained unanimous support in the House and Senate this spring. The new law takes effect on January 1.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.